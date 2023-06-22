Offset Poses With Designer Yohji Yamamoto At PFW POUR HOMME Show

Play video content TMZ.com

Offset's blockbuster Paris Fashion Week is still going strong ... evidenced by his recent meetup with fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Offset catching a paparazzo photo-op with the Japanese visionary following the let out of his POUR HOMME 2024 Spring-Summer Collection⁠ fashion show where the superstar rapper was a special invited guest.

We're hearing Offset has been extremely productive in the City of Light ... taking in meetings for potential collaborations he can bring stateside.

The Migos legend is by far one of hip hop's more fashion-forward rappers ... having come off his 2nd season of the MAX series "The Hype," where he serves as a judge for up-and-coming streetwear designers.

