Celebs Come Out In Droves For Dior Fashion Show

6/24/2023 9:28 AM PT
Dior Arrivals at Paris Fashion Week
Backgrid

Celebs came out in force Friday for the Dior Fashion Week Show in France ... and the futuristic event dazzled the Hollywood luminaries.

A bevy of stars showed up at Ecole Militaire in central Paris for the kick-off of the summer spectacle by Dior men's artistic director Kim Jones.

demi moore
Backgrid

Among the bold-faced names were Winnie Harlow, Demi Moore, Pharrell Williams, Offset, J Balvin, Gwendoline Christie, Amber Valletta and Caleb McLaughlin.

winnie harlow
Backgrid

Once they all got inside, they were treated to an innovative performance by a rotating continuum of models who rose up from under the floor onto a metallic catwalk to strut their stuff.

The models paraded around the room, wearing androgynous suits with funky glasses and hats topped off by pearls and sequins, giving the performance a very modern feel.

Of course, the A-listers were sitting front and center loving every moment of it. And Pharrell seemingly had the greatest experience, wildly applauding at the end while screaming, "Wow! Wow!"

