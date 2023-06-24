Celebs Come Out In Droves For Dior Fashion Show

Celebs came out in force Friday for the Dior Fashion Week Show in France ... and the futuristic event dazzled the Hollywood luminaries.

A bevy of stars showed up at Ecole Militaire in central Paris for the kick-off of the summer spectacle by Dior men's artistic director Kim Jones.

Among the bold-faced names were Winnie Harlow, Demi Moore, Pharrell Williams, Offset, J Balvin, Gwendoline Christie, Amber Valletta and Caleb McLaughlin.

Once they all got inside, they were treated to an innovative performance by a rotating continuum of models who rose up from under the floor onto a metallic catwalk to strut their stuff.

The models paraded around the room, wearing androgynous suits with funky glasses and hats topped off by pearls and sequins, giving the performance a very modern feel.