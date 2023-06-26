Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jake Paul Smokes Cigarette While Training For Nate Diaz Fight

Jake Paul Rippin' Dart During Gym Workout ... Getting Ready For Diaz!!!

6/26/2023 9:29 AM PT
PUFF, PUFF, PUNCH
Jake Paul isn't worried one bit about having to go 10 rounds with Nate Diaz in August ... and he made that crystal clear by smoking a heater during a recent training session!!

The Problem Child shared the funny footage to his Instagram page on Monday ... showing him hitting the bag and ripping a cigarette while training in Puerto Rico.

"Getting my lungs ready for 10 rounds," Paul said. "August 5th. #PaulDiaz"

The two sides recently agreed to make the fight longer than the initial eight-round agreement ... which will make it the longest bout in both Paul and Diaz's careers.

jake paul nate diaz flyer

Now, it's likely the 6-1 boxer pulled a Bill Clinton and didn't inhale anything ... but the message was still pretty obvious -- he's ready to go all 10 rounds against the former UFC star.

One thing's for sure, though -- Jake's opponent is no stranger to smoking, and he's very open about his love for cannabis ... so it could very well be a shot at Diaz.

The fight goes down in Dallas in just over a month ... so Jake's lungs have a bit of time to recover before entering the ring at American Airlines Center.

