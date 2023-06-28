Bellator's Cris Lencioni Smiles During Hospital Rehab ... Long Road To Recovery

Bellator star Cris Lencioni is starting to show signs of improvement after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this month ... but despite the positive update, there are many uncertainties surrounding his future.

Lencioni's wife, Marca, told MMA Fighting doctors believe the heart attack may have been caused by Long QT syndrome (a heart rhythm disorder that can be fatal) ... and an MRI revealed the fighter suffered brain damage as a result of the terrifying incident.

Lencioni is out of the ICU, but remains in the hospital ... where he has started the rehab process.

Marca said the 28-year-old is taking steps in the right direction ... recently moving his hand out of a bag of ice and smiling, and even attempting to stand up on his own.

"Ten percent of people survive this," Marca told the outlet, "and the fact that he is moving, and trying to get up and, like, doing what he’s been doing ... he drank water today for the first time."

"It’s blowing [the nurses'] minds, and it’s blowing my mind."

Marca said the professionals are refraining from speculating on Lencioni's future and potential recovery ... as it all hangs on how he responds.

Marca added the doctors want to move Lencioni to a facility in Idaho to continue recovery, but he is uninsured ... so she is asking the MMA community to continue to donate to a GoFundMe set up to help with medical costs.