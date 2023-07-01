Robin S. Favors Chris Brown's 'Show Me Love' Sample Over Beyonce's

But, Chris Brown Rocked My Sample The Best!!!

Robin S.'s classic house track "Show Me Love" is the gift that keeps on giving for many artists and music fans alike.

Just ask Beyoncé, who used its sample to create her song "Break My Soul," the lead single from the "Renaissance" album she's currently touring.

TMZ Hip Hop chopped it up with Robin at Dash Radio earlier this week -- who says Bey introducing her to an entire generation was a HUGE honor. Robin also tells us she would jump at the chance to perform the song live with her because, duh!!!

But when it comes down to the king of "Show Me Love" samples, Robin surprisingly tells us it's Chris Brown's singing on her melody that floats her boat the most.

She's referring to Kid Ink's 2013 smash hit "Show Me," in which Chris provided the hook ... and helped take the record 3x Platinum!!!