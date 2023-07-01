Southside Says Young Thug's 'Business' Album Took 2 Weeks To Make

Play video content TMZ.com

Metro Boomin's longtime production partner -- Southside -- is pleased with Young Thug's "Business Is Business" album ... revealing the project came together super fast.

We parlayed with Southside at LAX this week, who told us he was hoping YT's new project topped the Billboard 200, especially with all the MacGyver magic they used to create the album.

The album bowed at #2 on the charts ... still not a bad consolation, seeing as the YSL rapper had to record over the phone to beef up his existing vocals due to his incarceration. But, Southside tells us he and the team were willing to do whatever to complete the album.

Southside co-produced "Hoodie" on the album and credits Metro for being the G.O.A.T. ... and piecing 'BIB' together in 2 weeks.

He's also proclaiming the LP to be the best jailhouse rap album ever over other contenders such as Shyne, X-Raided and the late Drakeo the Ruler.