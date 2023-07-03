Ryan Mallett's Girlfriend Madison Carter Shares Heartbreaking Message on Death

It's only been a week since former NFL QB Ryan Mallett's tragic death ... a moment obviously still weighing heavy on his girlfriend, as she shared in a heartbreaking message.

Madison Carter, who was pregnant with the couple's first child, a little boy took to Facebook Sunday night, writing, "I prayed for you for 27 years, and we finally found each other. I trust that God has a plan for everything, but I don’t think I will ever understand why this happened. I’m so sorry I couldn’t save you, and I hope you know how hard I tried."

She goes on to talk about how loving Mallett was, always looking for the good in the world ... a trait many who knew him outside of football were quick to notice about Ryan.

Madison continues, "We were planning our future. We were just getting started. I’m sure some think we’re crazy for feeling the way we did about each other in such a short time. I thought we were crazy at first too. But you helped me understand that when two souls connect the way ours did, love has no set timeline."

It was June 27 when Mallett drowned in Florida, a spokesperson for the Okaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office called the incident a "tragic loss of life," but indicated there were no dangerous conditions at the beach to cause Mallett's death.