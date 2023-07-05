'Barbie' Search Numbers Explode On Pinterest Ahead Of Movie Release

Pinterest is seeing a MASSIVE Barbie boom ahead of the much-anticipated film's release ... a swarm of fans are lookin' to live a life of plastic, just like the iconic doll.

A spokesperson for Pinterest tells TMZ ... people on the site have been hunting for ideas to "Barbify" their lives as the Margot Robbie-led movie premiere gets closer. "Barbiecore" searches have increased by 980%, while "Barbie mood board" is seeing a 1,290% bump.

Pinterest data shows a steep rise from May 2022 to May 2023 -- "Barbie live-action" is now up 1,305%, "Barbie Margot Robbie" is up 1,630%, and "hot pink chrome nails," pulled from Barbie's color palette, is up 1,465%.

Searches for "Dua Lipa Barbie" are 43 times greater than last year, possibly a sign of a future cosplay or Halloween costume craze. "Barbie adult birthday party" is getting looked up 12 times more often than last year.

As you know, the marketing for "Barbie" has been nonstop, and folks have been going nuts for the new flick.