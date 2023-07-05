Ticket Prices Surge For Victor Wembanyama's Summer League Debut In Vegas

The Victor Wembanyama effect is real -- the most hyped prospect since LeBron James isn't just generating an uptick in regular season tickets sales ... fans are paying big money to catch a glimpse of the 7'5" phenom in the SUMMER LEAGUE!

Wemby -- who sat out the Sacramento Summer League games earlier this week -- is expected to make his NBA debut in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Ticket reseller Gametime, which specializes in last-minute tix, tells TMZ Sports they're seeing a "huge demand for tickets" ... and they're going for significantly more than other summer league games.

We're told ticket prices for most games are 40 around bucks, but for Wemby, prices start at $186!

"The top-priced seats are going for $617 per seat," a Gametime spokesperson told us.

It probably shouldn't come as a surprise... hype around the 19-year-old prospect, who became the first French-born player to be drafted first overall, has been insane.

He can run, jump, shoot, defend ... all of it, at his absolutely massive size (he has an 8-foot wingspan!)

Not even LeBron is immune to the hype around Wemby.

"Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, well he’s more like an alien," James said last season.

"His ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back jumpers on the post, step-back 3s, catch-and-shoot 3s, block shots. He’s for sure a generational talent."

Wembanyama will have the eyes of the basketball world on him later this week ... but he won't be the only star playing in the game. Number two overall pick Brandon Miller (good enough to be the first overall pick in most drafts) will be across from Victor, playing for the Hornets.