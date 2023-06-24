Victor Wembanyama Gets First Pitch Redemption Offer From San Antonio MiLB Team

Victor Wembanyama's ceremonial first pitch at the Yankee game was a flop ... but things are looking up for the NBA phenom, 'cause he's getting a chance to redeem himself -- courtesy of San Antonio's minor league baseball team!!

Remember, the 19-year-old French superstar showed off his arm at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday ... and it definitely didn't go as planned, as his toss sailed wayyy wide of home.

Victor Wembanyama's first pitch at Yankee Stadium 🏀⚾️ pic.twitter.com/WWydat2ECa — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 20, 2023 @YESNetwork

But the 7'5" giant won't have to live in embarrassment forever -- TMZ Sports has learned the San Antonio Missions (the San Diego Padres Double-A minor league affiliate) are set to provide the new Spurs hooper with an opportunity to settle his score.

The Missions tell us Victor has an "open invitation" from the team's president to throw out the first pitch at one of their upcoming games ... so he can (hopefully) hurl a strike this time around.

The team added ... "The entire city of San Antonio, as you can imagine, is incredibly excited about Victor being a Spur."

FYI -- it would be a pretty convenient trip for Wemby, as the Missions play ball just 15 minutes away from AT&T Center.

Wembanyama seemed serious about wanting retribution for his first pitch earlier this week ... telling JJ Redick during ESPN's 2023 NBA draft broadcast, "I wish I could do it again, man ... I'm gonna do way better."