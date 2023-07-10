'Barbie' Movie Premiere Hits L.A. with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Barbie' Movie Pink Invasion in L.A. Margot, Ryan & More!!!

7/10/2023 6:30 AM PT
'Barbie' Movie Premiere Hits L.A.
The release of the highly-anticipated "Barbie" Movie is only weeks away, and the stars of the movie all turned up in Downtown L.A. for the film's biggest premiere to date.

Margot Robbie -- who plays the Mattel beauty herself -- was front and center (though she opted for a black dress over pink) for the event Sunday held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in DTLA.

margot robbie barbie
Robbie's black dress was a tribute to a 1960s 'Solo in the Spotlight' Barbie doll.

Of course, Barbie's main squeeze, Ken -- played by Ryan Gosling -- hit the premiere as well ... but the rest of the guest list was almost as impressive as the stars themselves.

Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj -- who all have songs on the movie's soundtrack -- showed face on the pink carpet.

America Ferrera, Trixie Mattel, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Simu Liu also were in attendance ... posing for pics as they entered the venue.

Ken's Dreamhouse Airbnb
Unclear where the after-party was held ... but as we reported, there's a pretty sweet Barbie Dream House up in Malibu if the cast needs somewhere to kick it before the movie's July 21 release date.

