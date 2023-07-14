Britney Spears Undecided On Recording Audio Version of Memoir

Britney Spears has a big recording decision to make -- not about new music, but about whether she will personally read the audio version of her upcoming memoir.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Britney remains undecided on doing the audio portion of "The Woman In Me," though it's unclear why she hasn't made a decision either way.

One theory floated to us -- Britney might simply feel it's too much to record all 288 pages of her life story.

The clock is ticking, though ... the memoir is set to be released Oct. 24, and there's already huge demand for the book -- it's among Amazon's best sellers based solely on pre-orders.

Our sources say Britney's team is scrounging up a list of names for possible candidates in case she decides against recording it herself.

Meanwhile, we're told her manager, Cade Hudson, is in Mexico right now with Britney where they're trying to reach a decision.

Remember, Britney recently finished the book, and was in Las Vegas to celebrate her accomplishment when the Victor Wembanyama slapping incident happened ... and we know she's still fuming about that.