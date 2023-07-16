Adam22, Lena The Plug Surging On Pornhub After Her Romp with Another Man

Podcaster Adam22 is fending off his haters, saying letting his wife, Lena The Plug, have sex with another dude on camera was a great business move -- and, now there's hard data to back that up.

A rep for Pornhub tells TMZ ... since word spread last month about Lena's new scene with Jason Luv, searches for her have skyrocketed 2,010%. "Adam22" lookups also climbed by a whopping 4,068%, and searches for Jason have grown by 1,440%.

All those massive increases are compared to 2 weeks before the buzz around Lena's scene. Bottom line is ... she's now the site's top trending model ... a big leap from #23.

If ya don't know, Lena and Jason's big scene dropped Thursday night on OnlyFans ... and while PH's post-debut analytics haven't come out yet, it's safe to say all 3 of them will continue to soar in popularity on the site.

As we reported, Adam was catching flak for letting his wife -- whom he'd just married a few months before -- sleep with Jason, but he's insisted it was great for their careers.

We got Adam22 out on Friday in L.A. ... and he says Lena's new scene has already brought in a boatload of cash.

And, this might sound weird to some, but he says it's actually improved their sex life ... after watching the scene together a few times.

The verbal abuse on Twitter obviously isn't bothering Adam, who gave wifey a Lambo to congratulate her on all the success!!!

Decided to get my baby something nice to celebrate her first BBC scene! Love you boo ❤️ @lenatheplug pic.twitter.com/fhG2gpn6Qg — adam22 (@adam22) July 14, 2023 @adam22