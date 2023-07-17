Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Couldn't Make it In a Post-Covid World

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez couldn't make their marriage work in a post-Covid world ... because their lives were vastly different.

Sources connected to the former couple with direct knowledge tell TMZ, when Ariana and Dalton hooked up in 2020, they were everything to each other -- company, romance, support ... all of it.

When Covid restrictions lifted, we're told their differences became alarmingly apparent. Dalton, an L.A. realtor, was taken aback by Ariana's celebrity. He had not dealt with her schedule, the paparazzi and the various opportunities that took her out of L.A.

We're told Dalton would sometimes question why they needed to go around town with security, something that was a must for Ariana.

Their differences started to make the marriage unravel, and it was greatly exacerbated when she went to England last December to begin filming "Wicked."

By January, they were separated, but still on friendly terms. They began living separate lives until May, when they decided to take a shot at it again. That lasted 2 weeks before they both threw in the towel.