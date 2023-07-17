Drake Stars in Young Thug “Oh U Went” Video Amid YSL RICO Trial

Turns out Drake's recent trip to Memphis was all in support of Young Thug ... as Drizzy shot scenes there for the "Oh U Went" music vid, and picked up a key to the city while he was at it.

The finished product was released Monday ... directors Nick Manterola and Garfield Larmond Jr. splice footage from a more scripted video treatment together with Drake's contributions.

The "Jimmy Cooks" rapper can be spotted in one scene holding a small child as he raps from a stoop and elsewhere, and gets turnt with fans inside the Railgarten venue where the video was shot.

The Memphis City Council awarded Drake a key to the city last month -- aside from shooting the music video there, Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, is a Memphis native.

As for Thug's "Business is Business" album ... it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 a few weeks ago ... an impressive achievement, considering the YSL leader has been locked up for over a year on criminal racketeering charges.

Play video content TMZ.com

When we spoke to producer Southside about the project's creation, he declared the reception exceeded his expectations, as they finalized the album -- Drake features and all -- in just 2 weeks.