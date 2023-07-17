Drake Stars in Young Thug “Oh U Went” Video Amid YSL RICO Trial
7/17/2023 1:39 PM PT
Turns out Drake's recent trip to Memphis was all in support of Young Thug ... as Drizzy shot scenes there for the "Oh U Went" music vid, and picked up a key to the city while he was at it.
The finished product was released Monday ... directors Nick Manterola and Garfield Larmond Jr. splice footage from a more scripted video treatment together with Drake's contributions.
The "Jimmy Cooks" rapper can be spotted in one scene holding a small child as he raps from a stoop and elsewhere, and gets turnt with fans inside the Railgarten venue where the video was shot.
The Memphis City Council awarded Drake a key to the city last month -- aside from shooting the music video there, Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, is a Memphis native.
As for Thug's "Business is Business" album ... it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 a few weeks ago ... an impressive achievement, considering the YSL leader has been locked up for over a year on criminal racketeering charges.
When we spoke to producer Southside about the project's creation, he declared the reception exceeded his expectations, as they finalized the album -- Drake features and all -- in just 2 weeks.
