Charlamagne Tha God 'Donkeys' Miranda Lambert for Shaming Her Fans

Miranda Lambert's shaming of front-row photo-taking fans is getting mixed reactions on the internet, but Charlamagne Tha God isn't straddling the fence -- he says Miranda reacted like a lame ball when she should've embraced the attention!!!

"The Breakfast Club" cohost pinned the tail on Miranda with his Tuesday "Donkey of the Day" ... questioning how the country superstar could be so oblivious to fan behavior in 2023.

As we previously reported, Miranda paused her recent Vegas set to call out a group of fans attempting to snap the perfect pic of them with the stage in the background.

CTG thinks Miranda used the moment to adjust her singing, which he says was off-key ... but also pointed out that social media rules the world in 2023, which means you're guaranteed to see phones everywhere.

CTG says he'd expect such behavior from the much older Dolly Parton over Miranda ... which is about the depth of the Breakfast Club's knowledge of country music. They couldn't name one ML song, let alone tell her apart musically from Carrie Underwood!!! 😂