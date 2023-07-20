OnlyFans Boxer Daniella Hemsley Says She's Not Banned For Flashing Boobs At Fight

Boxer Daniella Hemsley -- who went viral for exposing her boobs in the ring after her win over the weekend -- is setting the record straight about her future in the sport ... saying she's NOT banned from competing, she's just taking a break to recover from her injuries.

The OnlyFans model bared it all in excitement after defeating Ms. Danielka at the Kingpyn Boxing semifinals on Saturday ... lifting up her sports bra to flash the crowd.

Kingpyn released a statement on the incident ... apologizing to anyone offended and saying Hemsley "will not be appearing in the Final event and has decided to take some time away from boxing."

Many translated this to Hemsley being BANNED from the promotion ... but she claims that's not the case at all, addressing the whole situation in a YouTube video.

"I am NOT banned from Kingpyn, guys," Hemsley said. "I have simply decided to take a few weeks off from training to recover, to recover my body, and I plan on coming back fighting again in the winter."

Daniella -- who claims to have injured her thumb and elbow in the bout -- added she actually suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the flash ... as she initially had fire stickers covering her nipples to avoid nudity, but they came off during the fight due to sweat.

The stunt got mixed reviews ... as fans were pleasantly surprised on social media, but promoter Eddie Hearn hated it -- saying destroyed so much work that has been done to include women in the sport.

#Kingpyn Official Decision:@DanniHemsley def. Ms. Danielka via unanimous decision (48-47,48-47,49-46)#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up 👊 | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/fNkcoTvqXm — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023 @kingpynboxing