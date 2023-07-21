'Barbie' Fans Dress Up To See Movie at The Grove in Los Angeles

It's a Barbie World At The Grove in L.A.

Fans of Barbie are doing the most as they take in the movie at a famous landmark in Los Angeles ... dressing up in pink for the blockbuster flick.

TMZ was on hand Friday at The Grove, where tons of folks piled in to the theater and did their best to pay homage to Barbie and Ken.

Margot Robbie would definitely be proud of the Barbie girls here ... because the theater is awash in a sea of pink, just like the actress was during her movie promo tour.

One things for sure ... seeing "Barbie" this summer is becoming a huge event.

Going to movies is fun, but dressing up for them is even better!!!