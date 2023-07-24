Cam Newton Taunts Heckler With Crude Gesture

Get This Jerk Off Me!!!

Play video content TikTok / @kylesantangelo

Cam Newton rubbed out a heckler who was chirpin' at him recently ... taunting the guy with a crude gesture -- while bragging about the money in his bank account.

The scene appeared to take place at some sort of football camp ... when Newton had clearly had enough of a person who was taunting him from the sidelines.

Video from the event shows Cam walked over ... and immediately began jawing with the guy.

Cam was hit with the classic "how many rings you got?" diss ... to which he replied "none." When the agitator said "we got the same amount" ... Cam went off.

"But, we don't got the same bank account," he said ... before making an X-rated motion with his hand.

One of the people on the sideline chided the former NFL star for the gesture ... saying, "You're too famous to be acting like that."

Cam's response ... "No, no, don't play the victim now." The video then ended.

Of course, this ain't the first time Cam's gotten into it with some young spectators on a football field ... back in 2021, he and an H.S. player jawed back and forth about his free agency.