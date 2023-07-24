Pete Davidson To Do 50 Hours Community Service at NYC Fire Dept. For Reckless Driving

Pete Davidson will be legally in the clear for smashing his car into a Beverly Hills home ... that's if he complies with certain conditions in the next 18 months.

The 'SNL' alum was charged with reckless driving last month. We've learned last week he entered a diversion program without pleading guilty or no contest to the offense.

Pete is required to do 50 hours of community service, which he can do in New York. We've learned he'll be allowed to put in the 50 hours at the New York City Fire Dept., where his father worked and died in the 9/11 tragedy.

Pete must also complete 12 hours of traffic school. He must also appear at a morgue for some education on what happens to people when they're victims of a reckless driver.

If Pete completes the requirements, there will be no criminal offense on his record. Score one for his lawyer, Mike Cavalluzzi.