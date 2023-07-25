Carlee Russell's Now 'Ex' Boyfriend Slams Her for Fake Abduction Tale

Carlee Russell has majorly ticked off a key member of her inner circle after news surfaced Monday that her kidnapping story was BS.

Thomar Simmons posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, slamming Carlee for her lies and now referring to himself as her "ex" boyfriend. He also scrubbed all signs of Carlee from his social media accounts and stopped following her.

Simmons wrote, "Carlee's actions created hurt, confusion and dishonesty. I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell."

He explained that he and his family reacted with love and concern at first, but they are "disgusted" with the outcome of the case.

Simmons went on to say they were totally blindsided by Carlee's phony tale, noting they've gained some closure with her confession while acknowledging the police investigation is ongoing.

Play video content Hoover Police Department

As you know, Russell's attorney, Emory Anthony, issued his own statement, which was read by Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis Monday night at a news conference.

Anthony said Carlee made up the whole abduction story, as well as her claim she saw a toddler walking along the highway. He also apologized on behalf of Carlee and asked everyone to pray for her as she works on her issues. But Anthony failed to address why Carlee did what she did.

Play video content 7/13/23

Meanwhile, the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case to determine if Carlee should be criminally charged. Police spent many hours and tax dollars searching for Carlee after she called 911 to falsely report the child wandering on the interstate.