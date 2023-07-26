Megan Fox Shares Nail Tech's Father's GoFundMe After Cancer Diagnosis

Megan Fox is offering a helping hand to a friend in need -- this after the girl's father was diagnosed with cancer ... and it seems her good work is doing wonders for the cause.

The actress and model shared the link to a GoFundMe Monday, made for 64-year-old Michael Boyce by his daughter, Brittney -- who's Megan's nail tech.

M.F. says Michael was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and is asking her fans to help chip in towards his medical expenses ... and on the site, Brittney says her dad wasn't planning on retiring and had already missed a lot of work, and will likely be missing more.

Brittney says his new prescription isn't covered by insurance, and he already had to pay $1k out of pocket -- and that's not even a month's worth -- so she's hoping the money raised for her pops will help relieve the money pressures so he can focus on getting better.

Megan's reposting seems to have boosted Michael's donations quite a bit -- in just 3 days, the GoFundMe has climbed past $7,600 -- the goal's been raised to $60k.

While Megan's sharing certainly helped, she's been facing some backlash online ... with folks saying the "millionaire" is off base to ask others to pitch in when, in their minds, she could just cough up the loot herself.