Drake Buys Tupac Shakur Ring for $1 Million in Historic Sotheby's Purchase

Drake's Thug Life is officially complete -- the megastar rapper has emerged as the buyer of Tupac Shakur's $1 million crown ring, which now ranks as one of the most expensive items ever sold at Sotheby's auction!!!

On Friday, Drake showed off his latest prized possession via IG ... and promoted Travis Scott's album "Utopia" which dropped at midnight, as he's featured on the song "Meltdown" where he reignites his beef with Pusha T!!!

Earlier in the week, Sotheby's announced they had sold the Tupac ring in New York City for $1,016,000 ... blasting through the initial estimates of $200k-$300k and making it the “most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold at auction.” The ring's the only piece purchased for over $1 million.

The glitzy 14k ring sports an amalgam of gold, ruby and diamond jewels and will make a nice addition to Drake's jewelry collection. BTW, on "Meltdown" he raps about permanently altering chains he bought from Pharrell!!!

Tupac was Drake's #1 artist for his Spotify streams last year, so his flex is true to his fandom.