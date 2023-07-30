Christian Bendek -- Makes a Splash In The Hamptons!

Take a dip into this week's Summer Hot Shots feature where model Christian Bendek turned every head in the Hamptons when he plunged into the luckiest black briefs on the East Coast!

When the eye-popping influencer isn't quenching the internet's thirst with his hot shots ... Bendek works on his Bickering Podcast and surrounds himself with all things refreshing like wine tasting, wine education ... and was even born on an island called Margarita.

Drink him in!