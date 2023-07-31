Super Bowl Champion Bruce Collie's Daughter Dies In Tragic Airshow Accident

The daughter of two-time Super Bowl champion Bruce Collie, Devyn Reiley, was tragically killed during an airshow this weekend ... when the plane she was flying crashed into Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin.

According to authorities, Reiley's World War II-era T-6 Texan plummeted into the body of water at around 9 AM on Sunday ... while it was participating in the AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 event.

It's unclear what caused the accident ... though one witness told NBC 26 the aircraft began "spinning" before it splashed down in the lake.

"I thought they were doing a trick at first," the witness added.

One other passenger on the plane, a 20-year-old man, was also killed, authorities said.

The NTSB is investigating the matter.

Collie -- who won Super Bowls XXIII and XXIV with Joe Montana in the 1980s -- appeared to address the tragedy on his Facebook page on Sunday evening, writing, "I trust You my King…. ALL THINGS to work together for good…" He posted two photos of Reiley inside a cockpit as well.

Just days prior to the crash, Collie had glowed about Reiley's passion for flying ... saying in a social media post that he was "so proud" of her.

"God is so cool to give her a family that is ALL aviation…" Collie wrote. "thank you Reiley’s for being the family that she was destined for…"