Reese Witherspoon Settles Divorce With Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon has settled her divorce with her estranged husband, just four months after she first filed.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Reese and Jim Toth both signed a marital dissolution agreement ... and the exes also signed off on a parenting plan for their 10-year-old son.

The exact details aren't clear yet, but the agreement is typically presented to the judge, who then, routinely, signs off on it.

Remember ... Reese announced back in late March that she and Jim had decided to end their marriage after 12 years together ... and we were told the split was amicable.

Reese followed through a week after the announcement, officially filing for divorce and noting the two had a prenup in place.

The divorce never appeared to get nasty, at least not in public or in court docs, and now they seem ready to go their separate ways.