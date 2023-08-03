Megan Thee Stallion Raps In Feature Film Debut 'Dicks: The Musical'
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Film Debut in A24 Musical ... I Totally Intend On Being a 'Dick'!!!
8/3/2023 11:13 AM PT
Megan Thee Stallion's music release hiatus hasn't kept her from working ... the "Savage" rapper has gone straight Hollywood with her feature film debut.
Fans got a glimpse of what Megan will bring to the table when A24 popped the lid off its trailer for "Dicks: The Musical" comedy on Thursday ... which stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp as a pair of bumbling salesmen who soon discover they're long-lost twins.
Megan plays their business suit-wearing, potty-mouthed boss and makes use of her artistic talents ... even breaking off into a rap song at the point where she instructs the boys to munch on her male genitalia. 😬
“Dicks: The Musical” hits theaters on Sept. 29 and is directed by Larry Charles, who directed "Borat" ... so expect plenty more silliness from Meg in the movie!!!