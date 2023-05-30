Megan Thee Stallion Not Releasing New Music Until She's 'In a Better Place'

Megan Thee Stallion may or may not have a new boo thang, but what she definitely does not have is new music on the horizon.

The H-Town hottie is admitting the last few months have mentally drained her, and, in a new interview with InStyle, she says she's withdrawing from the rap rat race ... for now.

She adds, "Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place. Right now, I’m focused on healing."

Megan's last project, "Traumazine," was released in August 2022 with the gold-selling Dua Lipa collab, "Sweetest Pie," but the album was also a struggle to be released ... due to her ongoing legal drama with her label 1501 Entertainment.

With her time freed up, Megan says she's focused on her latest deal as Revlon's brand ambassador -- but her actions show she's also focused on getting to know Belgian soccer star Romelu Lukaku a little better.

Play video content