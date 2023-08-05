Kanye West's Replica Of Childhood Home From 'Donda' Concerts Up For Sale

A massive set piece from Kanye West's "Donda" concerts is going up for auction ... and it's something that holds a ton of sentimental weight for the rapper.

Jason Levy, president of The Levy Recovery Group, tells TMZ … they were hired by the production company for Ye's "Donda" tour to sell the replica of his childhood home that was on display at his listening parties.

We're told the building's now sitting in a warehouse in the Chicago area, broken down into parts. The live auction's going down at the beginning of October, and the winning bidder has the option of having the production team reassemble the house for a fee.

We're told the item's so unique, there's no telling how high the bids will go.

You'll recall, Kanye held concerts for "Donda" & "Donda 2," the first at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2021 and the second at LoanDepot Park in Miami in 2022 ... and the centerpiece was the house that he grew up in with his late mother, Donda West.

It was rumored he would take the music -- and the recreated Donda house -- on tour, but that never happened.