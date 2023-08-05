Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kanye West's Replica Of Childhood Home From 'Donda' Concerts Up For Sale

Kanye West 'Donda' Childhood Home Replica Hitting Auction Block

8/5/2023 12:25 AM PT
Donda Home During Tour
Getty/Levy Recovery Group

A massive set piece from Kanye West's "Donda" concerts is going up for auction ... and it's something that holds a ton of sentimental weight for the rapper.

Jason Levy, president of The Levy Recovery Group, tells TMZ … they were hired by the production company for Ye's "Donda" tour to sell the replica of his childhood home that was on display at his listening parties.

Donda Home In Storage
Levy Recovery Group

We're told the building's now sitting in a warehouse in the Chicago area, broken down into parts. The live auction's going down at the beginning of October, and the winning bidder has the option of having the production team reassemble the house for a fee.

AUGUST 2021
DONDA TAKES CHICAGO
TMZ.com

We're told the item's so unique, there's no telling how high the bids will go.

kanye west The Donda Experience 2
Getty

You'll recall, Kanye held concerts for "Donda" & "Donda 2," the first at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2021 and the second at LoanDepot Park in Miami in 2022 ... and the centerpiece was the house that he grew up in with his late mother, Donda West.

Kanye and Donda West Photos
Getty

It was rumored he would take the music -- and the recreated Donda house -- on tour, but that never happened.

kanye west house

Kanye tried to bring the actual childhood home he bought in 2020 to Soldier Field, but Chicago's Building Dept. shut that down, so his team made the next best thing.

