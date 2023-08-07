Derek Fisher Takes H.S. Basketball Coaching Job, First Gig Since Sparks Firing

Former Lakers point guard Derek Fisher is giving basketball coaching another shot ... but not in the pros or college -- he's going to high school!!

The five-time NBA champion is back to planning Xs and Os after getting hired by Crespi Carmelite High School, a boys prep school in the greater Los Angeles area, officials announced Monday.

The gig marks Fisher's first return to the bench after being fired by the Los Angeles Sparks in June 2022, and his third job overall.

Remember, Kobe Bryant's ex-teammate and buddy started out as the New York Knicks' head coach from 2014 to 2016 ... and was let go after recording a 40-96 record.

Derek took over as the Sparks' head coach role in December 2018, where he would also eventually become general manager.

The 48-year-old Laker is now taking over the Encino-based program, which previously developed NBA talents like guard De'Anthony Melton and forward Brandon Williams.

Fisher's Celts will play in the Mission League ... where they will face off against the likes of Sierra Canyon, where Bronny James, Marvin Bagley III and Brandon Boston Jr. suited up ... and Notre Dame, where LeBron James' second-eldest son, Bryce, is reportedly considering attending next year.