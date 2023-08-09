NBA's Dwight Howard Officiates Wedding In Spain, 'Unite In Love'

Play video content

If Dwight Howard never plays another minute in the NBA, he won't have to worry about being unemployed (forget the $250 mil he made hooping) ... the NBA star and minister officiated a wedding in Spain last week!

The wedding was for London Wilmot, athlete and celebrity stylist, and fiancé, Pure, a model ... and you can't help but notice the 6'10" center standing at the altar as the officiant.

Howard, who received his ministry credentials last year, shared footage and photos of the lovely ceremony on Instagram ... revealing this isn't the first time he's married a couple.

"Took a trip out to Spain to officiate another wedding," the 37-year-old said on Wednesday.

"Man, it's no feeling better than seeing two people come together and unite in love."

From the look upon Wilmot and Pure's faces, they were thrilled to have the NBA champ as their minister.

The 17-year NBA vet has been keepin' himself busy since his last stint with the Lakers in 2021. He's been with the Taiwanese men's pro basketball league and was named an All-Star, All-Defensive First Team, and was awarded the Most Valuable Import of the T1 League for the 2022-23 season.

He also attended a WWE try-out last year ... channeling Sho'nuff from "The Last Dragon" movie, and did a damn good job.

