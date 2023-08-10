Ray Rice Visits Baltimore Ravens Training Camp, Hangs With Marshawn Lynch

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ray Rice Rolls Through Ravens Camp ... Hangs With Beast Mode

Ray Rice returned to his old stomping grounds on Thursday ... but he wasn't the only former star running back hanging out on the Baltimore Ravens sidelines -- he was spotted chopping it up with Marshawn Lynch.

The Super Bowl champion -- who has made several appearances at Ravens events after getting kicked off the team in 2014 -- was a popular guest at training camp hours ago ... with kids flocking to him after he arrived.

RR appeared to be in great spirits throughout the visit ... and video shows him laughing with Beast Mode as they checked out the squad.

Of course, Rice transitioned to a public speaking and mentorship role after he was suspended indefinitely following his Atlantic City casino elevator incident ... teaching young players how to prevent similar mistakes.

Rice never played another down of professional football following the controversy ... but he's been no stranger to the sport nonetheless.

After distancing themselves from Rice for years, the Ravens have since welcomed him back ... most recently, to celebrate the team's 10-year Super Bowl anniversary.

