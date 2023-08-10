Ray Rice Visits Baltimore Ravens Training Camp, Hangs With Marshawn Lynch
8/10/2023 12:43 PM PT
Ray Rice returned to his old stomping grounds on Thursday ... but he wasn't the only former star running back hanging out on the Baltimore Ravens sidelines -- he was spotted chopping it up with Marshawn Lynch.
The Super Bowl champion -- who has made several appearances at Ravens events after getting kicked off the team in 2014 -- was a popular guest at training camp hours ago ... with kids flocking to him after he arrived.
“Murderville” star Marshawn Lynch is here with Ray Rice. Lynch is close with Ravens QB Josh Johnson. pic.twitter.com/v7Nf6LIej2— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 10, 2023 @jonas_shaffer
RR appeared to be in great spirits throughout the visit ... and video shows him laughing with Beast Mode as they checked out the squad.
Of course, Rice transitioned to a public speaking and mentorship role after he was suspended indefinitely following his Atlantic City casino elevator incident ... teaching young players how to prevent similar mistakes.
Rice never played another down of professional football following the controversy ... but he's been no stranger to the sport nonetheless.
Former RB Ray Rice is at Ravens training camp and was swarmed up young fans pic.twitter.com/CZaSMuSTna— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 10, 2023 @jamisonhensley
After distancing themselves from Rice for years, the Ravens have since welcomed him back ... most recently, to celebrate the team's 10-year Super Bowl anniversary.