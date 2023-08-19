Oz Pearlman, Hard Knocks Mentalist, Stuns W/ Mind-Blowing Trick!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Oz Pearlman stunned Aaron Rodgers and the NY Jets on this week's episode of "Hard Knocks" ... but his mind-blowing performance didn't stop there, 'cause the mentalist hopped on TMZ Sports to prove his skills still work from thousands of miles away!

"Oz the Mentalist" joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) and told him to think of an NFL player ... someone underrated who could have a big season (it's no fun if it's Patrick Mahomes).

FYI, there are 32 NFL teams ... and each active roster contains 53 players. That's nearly 1,700 guys.

Pearlman asked Babcock to write down the player's name ... which he did.

That's when Oz stunned us.

"I think the exciting moment is who gets the ball in the end zone. It's not who threw it to you," Oz said ... "I think I got that. Not a tight end, wide receiver. The Giants, Darius Slayton is who you wrote down, isn't it!"

Sure enough ... Babcock -- who had never spoken to Oz prior to doing the interview -- had written "Darius Slayton"

We also talked to Pearlman about his trip to Florham Park, NJ ... where he performed for the 4x NFL MVP and the rest of Gang Green.