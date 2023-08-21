Britney Spears' Book Will Not Undergo Changes to Reflect Divorce, Set to Release
8/21/2023 1:00 AM PT
Britney Spears fans eager to get their hands on her memoir won't get a glimpse into the downfall of her marriage with Sam Asghari ... TMZ has learned.
It was back in July when Britney announced her book, "The Woman in Me" had finally gotten a release date of October 24. Obviously, fans were thrilled ... but there's been a huge development in Britney's life since that announcement.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ there won't be any changes made to the memoir to reflect Britney's divorce ... we're told the book will be released as is. In fact, our sources say 2 weeks ago, Britney gave her final sign-off on the book, meaning she had no right to demand any further changes.
What's more, our sources say since the news of Britney's divorce broke, presales for "The Woman in Me" have only increased ... though it's likely those fans don't realize the divorce drama won't be included.
We've spoken with someone directly involved with the book who tells us Sam is featured in it, but their relationship is not the main crux of her story -- it's more about Britney's early life, career and journey out of her conservatorship.