Brittany Mahomes Sharing Less On Social Media To Avoid 'Horrible People'

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, is giving her Twitter fingers a rest -- the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's longtime partner says she's taking a step back on social media to avoid "horrible people."

Brittany revealed her new plans in a Q&A with her 1.4 million Instagram followers this week ... when one of her fans mentioned how they wish she shared more of her daily life.

"Unfortunately, the less I share the less I have to deal with horrible people," Brittany replied.

Play video content 1/23/22 @brittanylynne / Instagram

Of course, Brittany -- who married the 2-time Super Bowl champ in 2022 -- used to go all out on social media ... posting videos of herself going crazy in the Arrowhead suites while also calling out trolls and NFL players like Eli Apple.

But, lately, Brittany has noticeably been moving in relative silence ... and now we know it's by design.

In fact, Britt said she won't even give a tour of the Mahomes' new home ... pointing out the best part about the crib is "the privacy and safety."

Brittany hasn't gone completely M.I.A., though ... as she still posts workouts and family content from time to time.