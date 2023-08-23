Peso Pluma Earns Spotify Song of Summer Crown, Rap Noticeably Absent From List

Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado’s "Ella Baila Sola" is officially crowned the global Song of the Summer by Spotify -- a massive hit, reportedly collecting 367 million streams throughout the season!!!

"Ella Baila Sola" has made history since being released in March ... it was the first regional Mexican song to grace late-night television when Peso performed on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in May, and the first of its kind to top the Billboard Global 200!!!

Variety first reported the news, along with the complete list of Spotify's Top 20 Songs of the Summer which includes heavyweights Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Olivia Rodrigo, but there's a glaring lack of hip hop representation -- mirroring the complaints several artists have had over the lack of quality this year.

UK rappers Dave and Central Cee's blockbuster duet "Sprinter" is the only actual rap song to make the list, and Latto is the only American rapper -- having gone No. 1 with BTS Jung Kook a few weeks ago with their "Seven" collab.

Hot 97 DJ and Apple Music exec Ebro Darden recently claimed record labels are now prioritizing African and Latin music over hip hop -- indicative of Spotify's summer results and this week also marked a full year since rap reigned supreme on the Hot 100.