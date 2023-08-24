Carlos Santana Goes on Bizarre Anti-Trans Rant in Middle of Concert

Play video content

Carlos Santana fans hoping to hear the legendary musician play some of his hits got that and more at a recent show ... as the guitarist went off on a bizarre anti-trans rant.

A viral clip, reportedly recorded at his concert in New Jersey last month, Santana says, "When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right."

He continues, without mincing words, "Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

Santana then went on to say he and Dave Chappelle -- who got in trouble for his anti-trans remarks -- were on the same level and shared the same views.