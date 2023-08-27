Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle's Mom Mingle at Charity Event

This is About Humanity Kim and Meghan's Mom Mingle at Charity Event

8/27/2023 6:49 AM PT
TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree
Launch Gallery
TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree Launch Gallery
Getty

Royalty and Realty converged Saturday night when Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Meghan Markle's Mom, Doria Ragland, rubbed elbows!

The three hit up a splashy annual charity event -- This is About Humanity, which raises awareness and helps separated families at the border.

group
Getty

There were lots of others who hit up the event, including Eva Longoria, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez.

Britney-Divorce-INLINE-PROMO-HULU

The event was hosted by Henry Winkler and his daughter, Zoe Winkler Reinis, who co-founded the org back in 2018.

TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree
Getty

Fun night, good cause.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later