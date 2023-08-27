Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle's Mom Mingle at Charity Event

This is About Humanity

Royalty and Realty converged Saturday night when Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Meghan Markle's Mom, Doria Ragland, rubbed elbows!

The three hit up a splashy annual charity event -- This is About Humanity, which raises awareness and helps separated families at the border.

There were lots of others who hit up the event, including Eva Longoria, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez.

The event was hosted by Henry Winkler and his daughter, Zoe Winkler Reinis, who co-founded the org back in 2018.