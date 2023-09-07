Ja Rule Fries 50 Cent Over Mic-Throwing Incident: 'Enjoy the Lawsuits'

Ja Rule's decided 50 Cent's controversial hurling of a microphone at the head of a radio host is too sweet a moment to pass up -- so, he's rubbing the incident in his longtime rival's face!!!

Ja compiled several clips on Instagram, which included 50's performance from Super Bowl LVI and Power 106's Bryhana Monegain's facial injuries from the thrown mic.

"We ain’t forget… Enjoy those criminal charges and lawsuit d***head!!!" Ja quipped on IG while adding hashtags to his alcohol brands just like 50 does on all his own posts.

As we reported, 50 is a suspect in the felony battery case LAPD opened after the rapper's mic meltdown.

While, 50's lawyer says the potential charge is ridiculous ... Ja seems to find it quite funny!!!

One person who's clearly not amused is Bryhana, who told us she blacked out after the impact.