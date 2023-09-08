Lil Baby Concert Interrupted by Gunfire, One Person Shot and Critically Injured

Play video content Facebook / @GlentaviousJones

Lil Baby's rap concert was thrown into chaos in Tennessee ... this after one person was shot and seriously injured.

The hip hop star was performing onstage at FedExForum in Memphis Thursday night when a gunman suddenly opened fire inside the venue.

Baby was whisked off the stage after the bullets started flying on the first floor, according to WREG News.

Memphis PD officers and Emergency Service workers responded, finding a man with gunshot wounds.

A video posted to social media shows paramedics wheeling the man away on a gurney. Other footage caught the mass confusion after the shooting and fans filing out of the arena.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect fled and is still at large. A motive was not disclosed.