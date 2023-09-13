NFLPA Leader Demands Teams Switch From Turf To Grass After Aaron Rodgers Injury

The new leader of the NFL Players Association, Lloyd Howell, is demanding teams rip up their turf surfaces and replace them with grass ... believing the switch could prevent injuries similar to the one Aaron Rodgers suffered on Monday night.

Howell -- who took over the executive director position from DeMaurice Smith this offseason -- insisted on the swap out in a stern statement Wednesday morning.

"Moving all stadium fields to high quality natural grass surfaces is the easiest decision the NFL can make," Howell said.

"The players overwhelmingly prefer it and the data is clear that grass is simply safer than artificial turf."

Howell went on to say he knows the cost could be high for teams to change surfaces ... but noted "there is a bigger cost to everyone in our business if we keep losing our best players to unnecessary injuries."

He added that he thinks the move is possible because several stadiums will make the switch when they host World Cup games or big exhibition soccer games in the near future.

Here's the close up of Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury... You can see the pop.

"This is worth the investment and it simply needs to change now," he said.

Howell isn't the only one who's made the call for the switch since Rodgers tore up his Achilles on artificial turf against the Buffalo Bills -- the quarterback's former teammate, David Bakhtiari, said Monday night, "How many more players have to get hurt on ARTIFICIAL TURF??!"

Congrats @nfl. How many more players have to get hurt on ARTIFICIAL TURF??! You care more about soccer players than us. You plan to remove all artificial turf for the World Cup coming up. So clearly it’s feasible.

— David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) September 12, 2023