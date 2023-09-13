Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and More Hit Up MTV VMAs After-Parties

The real fun at the MTV VMAs started when the show was over ... as celebs like Cardi B, Taylor Swift, and many more hit up after-parties to keep the big night going.

It was poppin' at several post-VMA bashes Tuesday night -- a couple big ones in NYC, while the main ceremony went down in New Jersey.

Of course, Cardi and Offset showed up together to their shindig -- the couple walked inside hand in hand looking like the king and queen of the prom.

Both spots were swarming with celebs ... other artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Saweetie, GloRilla, and Swae Lee were spotted having a blast, too.

The artists had plenty to celebrate after some big VMA wins -- Ice Spice took home the award for Best New Artist, the show's emcee, Nicki Minaj, won Best Hip-Hop for "Super Freaky Girl," Stray Kids secured a W for Best K-Pop, and SZA got a Moonperson statuette for Best R&B.

Taylor Swift certainly came out of the event victorious ... collecting 9 wins overall, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Show of the Summer.