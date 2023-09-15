Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Renewing Vows At Celeb-Packed Destination Ceremony
9/15/2023 1:00 AM PT
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are saying "I do" once again -- we've learned the happy couple is renewing their vows at a destination wedding (pt. 2) with some big names.
Sources with knowledge of the event tell TMZ ... the 2 will be renewing their vows at Lake Como, Italy this weekend -- the same place where they tied the knot 10 years ago.
The guest list is pretty spectacular from what we're told, with a number of the couples celebrity friends invited ... although it's unclear who will show up.
Those in attendance will be kept busy all weekend long -- a cocktail party on Friday featuring food and games, the vow renewal ceremony going down Saturday, and a pool party Sunday.
The couple doesn't have a gift registry, but guests will spend plenty getting to and staying at the special destination. Hotels in the area have rooms that go for around $6k a night, but that should be a drop in the bucket for most of the guests in attendance.
You'll recall, they got married back in 2013. Since becoming one, they've had a lot of highs and lows throughout their decade of marriage ... from births to the loss of their son, to social media drama, and more.
After all they've been through together, it seems like a weekend in Italy is the perfect fit. Congratulations, John and Chrissy!