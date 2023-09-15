Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Renewing Vows At Celeb-Packed Destination Ceremony

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are saying "I do" once again -- we've learned the happy couple is renewing their vows at a destination wedding (pt. 2) with some big names.

Sources with knowledge of the event tell TMZ ... the 2 will be renewing their vows at Lake Como, Italy this weekend -- the same place where they tied the knot 10 years ago.

The guest list is pretty spectacular from what we're told, with a number of the couples celebrity friends invited ... although it's unclear who will show up.

Those in attendance will be kept busy all weekend long -- a cocktail party on Friday featuring food and games, the vow renewal ceremony going down Saturday, and a pool party Sunday.

The couple doesn't have a gift registry, but guests will spend plenty getting to and staying at the special destination. Hotels in the area have rooms that go for around $6k a night, but that should be a drop in the bucket for most of the guests in attendance.

You'll recall, they got married back in 2013. Since becoming one, they've had a lot of highs and lows throughout their decade of marriage ... from births to the loss of their son, to social media drama, and more.