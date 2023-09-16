Las Vegas Strip Club Offers Free Lap Dances For MGM Guests Affected by Cyberattack

Las Vegas visitors who got stressed out by the cyberattack can unwind at a strip club ... where they're offering up free lap dances, among several other perks, for affected tourists.

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas is going the extra mile to make sure MGM Resorts guests who were caught up in the cyberattack still have a great time in Sin City.

Among the freebies for those who had their trips thrown for a loop ... free airport pickup, luggage storage for those experiencing check-in delays, complimentary $1,200 platinum VIP membership and lap dances on the house.

The GM of Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Brittany Rose tells TMZ ...“Our hearts go out to both the employees as well as the tourists who have been affected by this devastating event. As members of the hospitality industry, we decided to do our part to help improve the guest experience during their visit to Las Vegas which will in turn alleviate the stress of the employees who are so diligently handling the situation.”

As we reported ... the cyberattack started at the beginning of the week, preventing some guests from getting into their rooms or checking in altogether. The attack then spiraled into issues with casino slot machines and the phone lines went down, among other issues.

Larry Flynt's says guests who are at least 21 years old just need to show proof of a valid hotel reservation at any MGM property from this week to take advantage of the freebies, but the free fun ends Sunday.