112 Singer 'Q' Calls For Reunion After 702 and Jagged Edge Tragedies

112, the peaches-and-cream blending R&B group from Diddy's Bad Boy era, has been operating as a duo for years -- but recent events have one of the ex-members calling for a reunion, stat!!!

OG member Quinnes "Q" Parker left the group in 2018 but says he had a change of heart on Sunday.

According to Q, he was shaken to the core over the weekend by the sudden passing of 702 singer Irish Grinstead, who died on Saturday after a "long battle" with illness her family says ... and once again when his homie Brandon Casey of Jagged Edge posted the aftermath of a car accident he recently survived.

Q says he now realizes life is precious and publicly asked remaining members Marvin "Slim" Scandrick and Mike Keith to return his calls so they get back to biz.

112 were a key part of Diddy's musical empire back in the day ... the Atlanta-bred quartet released several platinum albums with Bad Boy and even won a Grammy in 1997.

Q's timing could possibly net some traction too. Slim recently appeared on "TMZ Live" to confirm Diddy had indeed returned their publishing rights after all these years.

Slim and Mike have momentum as a duo so it'll be interesting if they let Q back into the mix.