Megan Thee Stallion Promises Raw New Music, Had No Expectations For 'Bongos'

With the Tory Lanez shooting trial in the rearview and a new collab with Cardi B in the books, Megan Thee Stallion's comeback is imminent.

In a new interview with Billboard published Tuesday, Meg confirmed she was closing all "old chapters" and looking forward to the future ... which includes a new album and partnership with Hot Cheetos.

Meg promised to deliver nothing but tea -- in the form of her music and revealed she is now co-producing songs with her longtime collaborator LilJuMadeDaBeat.

"Expect a lot of rawness, a lot of realness, a lot of s*** talking. Just know I’m coming and I hope everybody ready," she warned.

Meg expressed constant mental breakdowns during the Tory trial but told BB that physical fitness was the key to her sanity, something she recently shared on IG in a viral workout video.