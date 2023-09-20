Anthony Anderson to Pay Ex-Wife At Least $20k/Month in Spousal Support

Anthony Anderson will fork over $20,000 every month to his ex-wife, Alvina Stewart, per his divorce judgment, but he could be paying even more, depending on how his career's going.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Anthony will pay the $20k as a base amount, and that number will go up if his gross annual earnings go over $2 million. In that case, he'll pay an additional 20% of his income.

In other words, the more Anthony makes, the more he's gotta shell out to Alvina -- that's how spousal support works -- but he's not walking out of the marriage empty-handed.

The docs say Anthony gets to keep their property in Encino, CA, and a 2004 Land Rover -- she gets the 2022 Mazda and their place in Houston. They also have a cemetery plot at Inglewood Park Cemetery, which they'll be selling and splitting the proceeds. RIP to that deal.

Lastly, the docs say there's a glock-19 firearm that's registered to Alvina but currently in Anthony's possession -- and he'll have to return that to law enforcement within the next 30 days.