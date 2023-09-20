Anthony Anderson to Pay Ex-Wife At Least $20k/Month in Spousal Support
9/20/2023 2:17 PM PT
Anthony Anderson will fork over $20,000 every month to his ex-wife, Alvina Stewart, per his divorce judgment, but he could be paying even more, depending on how his career's going.
According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Anthony will pay the $20k as a base amount, and that number will go up if his gross annual earnings go over $2 million. In that case, he'll pay an additional 20% of his income.
In other words, the more Anthony makes, the more he's gotta shell out to Alvina -- that's how spousal support works -- but he's not walking out of the marriage empty-handed.
The docs say Anthony gets to keep their property in Encino, CA, and a 2004 Land Rover -- she gets the 2022 Mazda and their place in Houston. They also have a cemetery plot at Inglewood Park Cemetery, which they'll be selling and splitting the proceeds. RIP to that deal.
Lastly, the docs say there's a glock-19 firearm that's registered to Alvina but currently in Anthony's possession -- and he'll have to return that to law enforcement within the next 30 days.
TMZ broke the story, Alvina filed in L.A. last year. They married back in 1999 but were separated briefly ... with Alvina filing for divorce in 2015 and dropping it a year later, around the time he booked his role on the hit show, "Black-ish."