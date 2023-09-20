Jamie Lynn Spears Allowed to Rehearse For 'Dancing With the Stars' Near Home

"Dancing with the Stars" is pulling out all the stops for Jamie Lynn Spears ... giving the actress and mom some special treatment in order to get her on the show's upcoming season.

Sources close to production tell TMZ ... the team has gone above and beyond for Jamie Lynn to make rehearsing a breeze -- she's currently practicing at a studio near her home in Tennessee to accommodate the fact she's the mother of 2.

As you know, Britney Spears' kid sis has 5-year-old Ivey and 15-year-old Maddie, and we're told she's a very hands-on mom -- so the local practices are a huge help for her.

For reference, almost all the other contestants appear to be practicing at a studio in Los Angeles -- so, the fact they're making an exception for Jamie Lynn seems to be a sign of how badly 'DWTS' wanted her.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

We're told her dance partner, Alan Bersten, has been at the Tennessee studio, flying back and forth for practices.

'Real Housewives' star Teresa Giudice got the same deal last season when she was able to train in New Jersey to stay close to her daughters and new husband, Luis Ruelas.