Peso Pluma Cancels Tijuana Concert After Getting Death Threats From Cartel

Peso Pluma isn't gonna take any chances with the Mexican cartel ... canceling next month's show in Tijuana after death threats made to the singer were spotted in the city.

The cancellation was announced on Instagram Wednesday -- music labels Double P Records and Prajin Music Group said in a statement, "Our goal is to protect the fans and the team. For the safety of everyone involved, we will cancel our show in Tijuana."

As we reported, it's been a week since the 24-year-old singer was in the cartel's crosshairs ... when banners were spotted within the city, warning Peso to not come to Tijuana and perform.

They read, "This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on October 14, because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue." Seems the message was received loud and clear.

The threat was signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, an organization based in the city where Peso was born.