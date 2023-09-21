James Harrison Blames NFL Rules For Nick Chubb Injury

Play video content TMZSports.com

James Harrison says it's the NFL's fault Nick Chubb is done for the season -- not Minkah Fitzpatrick's -- telling TMZ Sports he believes the league's rules forced the Steelers safety to go low on Monday night.

The former Pittsburgh superstar didn't mince words when talking about the hit that ended Chubb's season ... explaining he thinks Fitzpatrick had no other choice than to aim for the Browns tailback's knees on the controversial play.

"You've made it to where if a guy goes in there and comes in high and hits him in the head, now he's getting fined," Harrison said. "So what do you have to do? You've got guys shooting low now. That's just what you've done made the game into."

Play video content TikTok / @drdavidabbasi

In fact, Harrison says if he were still playing today ... he fears he would have caused similar injuries in an effort to avoid penalties and fines from NFL officials.

"To be honest with you, there would probably be a whole lot more people getting hurt," he said. "Because I'm going to shoot at your legs."

RC, you know I love you like a brother so I mean this with all due respect… You are wrong on this one fam. The reason there is outrage about that hit on Chubb isn’t about the game or it’s fans getting soft. The problem is Minkah who is a veteran DB torpedoed at Chubbs leg while… https://t.co/H9KzXZmNpD — Nathaniel E Burleson (@nateburleson) September 19, 2023 @nateburleson

Not all have agreed with Harrison ... former NFL wideout-turned-broadcaster Nate Burleson said on Tuesday he thought Fitzpatrick could have done a whole lot more to avoid hurting Chubb.